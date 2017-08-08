After a down year the Lee Generals eye a return to the playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Lee Generals are ready to prove that last season was a fluke. Lee dropped from class 6A to 5A last year, but didn't have the best results. The Generals did play the top teams in their new region strong taking Russellville to its limit, and beating first place Brooks, but after that win the team lost four of its next five. The skid cost Lee a spot in the playoffs. "Going down to 5A our competition may have gotten stiffer, and that proved to be true," head coach Tony Woods told WHNT News 19. "Playing the likes of Russellville, East Limestone, Brooks, Jemison the cross town rival, and Lawrence County who was good last year, we have our hands full. I also like to think we are going to be a force to be reckoned with as well."

Speaking of a force, look no further than senior defensive end Malik Langham. The three-star recruit already has more than 30 college scholarship offers, but he`s not worried about the future, just this season with the Generals. He says this team, and group of seniors has a chance to do something special. "'I`d say we are better leaders all around, like we have a couple of seniors that step up. We talk to the other players and make sure they are doing right. I would say we lead by example a lot."

The Generals open the season Thursday, August 31 at Grissom.