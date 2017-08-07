Tuesday’s best chance of rain comes early in the day, isolated storms in the afternoon

A cold front passes through North Alabama tonight pushing most of the widespread, persistent rainy/stormy weather south of the Valley for Tuesday afternoon and evening; however, some scattered showers and storms are still possible behind the front!

The wind shifting to the northeast won’t necessarily dry us out much, but it does reduce the chance of scattered storms by forcing the boundary between the excessively humid air and the just plain humid air south toward Central Alabama.

That’s the focusing mechanism for the greater coverage of showers and storms, and since it will be south of the Huntsville area on Tuesday, our odds of rain drop (but don’t exactly go away):

In that forecast you can read about how a tropical system early next week might actually help cut down on the rain around here if it does what it looks like it’ll do!

-Jason

