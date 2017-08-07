× Train hits pedestrian in Scottsboro, one man in hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One man is in the hospital this morning, after being hit by a train in Scottsboro.

According to police, it happened around 9:30 Sunday night, near North Houston Street and Mary Hunter Avenue.

When crews arrived, the man was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:30 a.m., several roads were reopened.

At this time, it’s unclear why he was on the tracks and the name of the pedestrian has not been released.

Scottsboro Police and Norfolk Southern are investigating.