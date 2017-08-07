× The annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium turns 20 on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More than 200 exhibitors and 3,000 visitors is the typical run for the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. This year’s turn out, however, is not expected to be typical. This will be the 20th SMD Symposium. The theme this year: Enabling Decisive Action in a Multi-Domain Environment.

On Monday, August 7, the exhibitors were busy getting ready for an important week.

Retired Major General Jim Rogers is the Industry Chair for the Symposium. He said an event this big says something special about the host community. “You need to walk around and just see what our industry in Huntsville and many around the nation are doing for our country,” he said. “And if you don’t get an appreciation from that by walking around and seeing the radars and ballistic missiles…defense systems that protect our nation that

“You need to walk around and just see what our industry in Huntsville and many around the nation are doing for our country,” General Rogers said. “And if you don’t get an appreciation from that by walking around and seeing the radars and ballistic missiles…defense systems that protect our nation that are from our community…then you really don’t get an appreciation of why Huntsville is recognized as one of the leaders. There’s a little joke, it’s called ‘Pentagon South,’ because there are so many defense partners here, small, medium and large that contribute to this country,” he said.

The SMD Symposium begins Tuesday morning and runs through noon on Thursday. For visitors, the VBC exhibits will be open at 9:45 each morning. All you need to do is bring a photo ID and register at the entrance.

We will have special on-air coverage of the Symposium during WHNT News 19 This Morning starting at 5 a.m. for the duration of the event.