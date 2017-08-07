× Reason Behind Moving McKamey Manor from the West Coast to The South

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. – The extreme horror house McKamey Manor is open for business in Middle Tennessee, but before coming down South the horror attraction was based out of San Diego. “I mean, I was doing this with houses right next door to me in San Diego,” owner Russ McKamey said.

He said the reason for the move was the cost of living. WHNT News 19 learned from records through the San Diego County Assessor’s Office that back in 2016, the IRS put a $250,000 tax lien on McKamey’s property in San Diego.

The details of the tax lien are unknown, but the lien was released in June of 2017. “Out here, I can buy something flat-out with a few acres of land, which is a park to me. You know people say you shouldn’t do this in a residential area. I`m on several acres of land; it’s a park,” McKamey said.

But the horror attraction in Summertown isn’t like San Diego. McKamey said it’s more of an obstacle course. The horror attraction is actually in three phases.

The first one is in Summertown, phase two is in Nashville, phase three is in Huntsville. “In Alabama it’s more of the fun stuff, if you call it fun. Some people call it fun,” McKamey explained.

The details of The Rocket City location are unknown, but McKamey said that as of now, no one has made it there. “It`s a friend of mine’s property. I don`t even no what you would call it. But it’s way out in no man’s land, super secluded,” McKamey explained.