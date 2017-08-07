× Rainbow Elementary adopts several changes ahead of new school year

MADISON, Ala. – With a new school year comes some changes. In this case, for Madison’s Rainbow Elementary, it’s for the better.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and a dream job for me,” said Principal, Brian Givens.

A new face welcomed students on the first day of school at Rainbow Elementary. Although, not new to the school system.

Brian Givens started his career with Madison City schools four years ago.

Now a principal, he’s ready to jump right in.

“I’m ready to see the kids, I’m ready to meet them, I’m ready to learn their names, I’m ready to see my teachers in action, I’m ready to go into classrooms, I’m ready to see learning take place and being a leader and serving in that capacity…so I’m just very excited,” said Givens.

Along with a new principal, and some new teachers, the school is also welcoming new special ed students into remodeled classrooms. It’s in response to a recent study.

“Their recommendation to us was not to relocate them every few years, like we had in the past, but allow students in the K-6 age group to have a home school and have a place to grow up with their peers as they move up to middle school and high school,” said Madison City Board President, Ranae Bartlett.

Bartlett also says because of some restructuring over the summer at central office, Superintendent Robby Parker saw opportunities to make some improvements.