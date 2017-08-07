Punching her way to health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Clarke-Bennett has lived through, and persevered, what many say is the key to life.

When you fall down … get back up.

If you have a setback … keep moving forward.

Madison’s story is one you’ve heard often in these times.

Through bad habits, and a sedentary lifestyle, Madison had a weight problem from early in her life.

Many family members endured the health issues that come with those challenges.

Madison decided to do something about it.

She also had a gastric surgery to help. She lost 150 pounds, and then gained 90 back.

But one day, she walked to a 9Round facility and fell in love with it.

Since February of 2016, Madison lost 70 pounds and looks like a million bucks.

