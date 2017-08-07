× POLL: Do you think curfews improve safety?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A recent shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre has caused their youth escort policy to be called into question. Two juveniles became involved in an altercation that led to a shooting just outside the Cinemark Monaco Theatre on Saturday night.

After the incident, Bridge Street Town Centre released the following statement:

“The safety of our shoppers and employees is of the utmost importance to Bridge Street Town Centre. We are very thankful for the rapid and comprehensive response of the Huntsville Police Department following this incident. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officers and public safety officials to keep our center safe.”

But with the youth escort policy in place, why were two possibly unescorted minors on the property at that time in the first place?

The policy states:

“The Youth Escort Policy requires that after 8:00 PM daily, all youths age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older, or they will be asked to leave the property. After the retail stores close, no one may be permitted to loiter or congregate at length in large groups in the common areas. Rather, we welcome guests of all ages to enjoy our theater, entertainment and restaurants, as each venue’s policy permits.”

We are working to get answers to the many questions that remain.