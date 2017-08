× Police: One injured in shooting at Courtyard Apartments

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the Courtyard Apartments.

Sgt. Justin Lyon confirmed that one person was injured. At this time, there is no word as to the condition of the victim.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more details on this situation. Refresh for updates.