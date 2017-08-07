× New details emerge on multi-agency, county, chase that ended in Arab Sunday

ARAB, Ala. — Charges are pending against a man who led four law enforcement agencies on a multi-county pursuit Sunday. Veteran officers say it’s one of the more unusual situations they’ve seen.

The pursuit started in rural Cullman County. “ALEA had gotten behind a vehicle over around Berlin,” said Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston.

The pursuit took off from there, eventually involving Alabama State Troopers, deputies from the Cullman and Marshall County sheriff’s offices, and Arab Police officers. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips, but the driver kept going into Marshall County. Law enforcement officials did not release the driver’s name.

In exclusive video obtained from the Arab Police Department the driver can be seen swerving through both lanes of the road as oncoming cars pull out of the way. Eventually, the driver turned down Arab’s Main Street.

Officers finally stopped him on U.S. Highway 231. “All of our officers are certified to do a pit maneuver, which is a pursuit intervention technique. It’s a controlled technique, it is not a crash,” Chief Ralston said.

The truck came to a stop and officers approached the vehicle. “The doors were locked. The subject had a box cutter. He had cut both of his wrists. As we tried to get in, we had to break the window. When we broke the window he began cutting his neck,” Chief Ralston said.

Officers got him to drop the knife and gave him aid until responders arrived. They took the driver to Huntsville Hospital. Monday morning, Chief Ralston said the driver was listed as stable.

“We do suspect he was under the influence of a narcotic or some other substance,” Ralston said.

It isn’t clear how the pursuit started. “The truck he was driving was a company that he, as far as we know, is employed with. He was last week. We don’t know why he was in that vehicle. He was not on a service call,” Ralston explained.

Ralston continued to say the driver had access to the truck at an offsite location.

Officers say this situation is unusual. “But again, the officers did very well and did what we normally do. We stopped the pursuit and we rendered the aid,” Ralston said.