Missouri 2-year-old reportedly shoots, kills himself

KANSAS CITY, MO - A 2-year-old boy reportedly shot and killed himself in Kansas City on Sunday morning. The boy's uncle says his nephew's name is Ja-Don.

Kansas City Police were called to a residence at 1:13 Sunday morning in regards to a shooting involving a child.

When they arrived, officers discovered the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors told our sister station FOX 4 that it could have been prevented.

"It's a quiet neighborhood but I mean, if a child accidentally gets a hold of a gun, the neighborhood doesn't really have anything to do with it. That's inside of the home. You've got to put that stuff up," a neighbor said.

"A little young boy lost his life. We can't do that. We can't go and let a young kid take his own life. That's wrong. That's wrong."

Neighbors said something needs to be done, and it all starts with the parents.

"Get your kids together and protect your kids, because we're not protecting our kids; we're not taking care of things we need to do," said one neighbor.

Investigators are working to determine who owned the gun, and how the child was able to get a hold of it. At this point, no one is facing charges.

A downstairs neighbor and friend of the family told FOX 4 that the family has three kids, including a 7-year-old from a prior relationship and two children together, Ja-Don and his 1-year-old sibling.

The neighbor said both parents were home at the time and it was Ja-Don's father who called police.

Another neighbor named Sierra Jackson says she and her husband heard a loud noise from the apartment above. Her husband went upstairs to check on the family and Ja-Don's father opened the door. She said he was covered in blood and holding his son in his arms.

Jackson says she later asked how Ja-Don got the gun and they told her it was on a shelf.

Their neighbor, Thomas Kimble says this incident is a reminder about the importance of gun safety.

"This is what happens when you don't lock your gun up," Kimble said. "I know everyone's heart is going out to this family because they lost a kid. It's senseless."

KCPD said this could have been prevented with a free gun lock, which are available at any police station thorough Project Child Safe.

An investigation is underway.