Heavy rain falls across the Valley Monday

The Weather Prediction Center issued a Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion Monday afternoon, which means they expect significant rainfall over a region; in this case over Alabama and Mississippi.

Since Sunday afternoon most of the Valley has picked up at least half an inch of rain. We expect a couple more waves of showers and storms to come through during the evening and overnight hours, which could drop more rain on already soaked grounds.

The coverage of the rain will be uneven, but with ample moisture to work with rain could become very heavy at times. This is why localized flash flooding is possible through Tuesday morning, where heavier showers pop up. We could pick up another 1-1.5 inches of rain in the next 12 hours, with locally higher amounts possible where the heavier showers develop.

Although the Tennessee Valley does fall under the region this discussion focuses on, the heaviest rain will be centered to our south. This is where a stationary front will be located through the night, which will enhance rainfall coverage over Central Alabama.

This could be an issue we deal with over the next week as scattered showers will be in Northern Alabama’s forecast each day until this weekend.