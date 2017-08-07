Flash Flood Warnings Issued Monday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Lawrence and Franklin Counties in Alabama until 11pm Monday evening.

Consistent heavy rainfall fell across the border of Franklin and Lawrence Counties in Alabama for several hours Monday evening. This lead to estimated rainfall totals nearing 3 inches in a span of about 3 hours. Localized flash flooding will be possible through the remainder of the evening, especially in low lying rural areas.

This comes shortly after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Morgan County until 9:30pm. Heavy rain came down for nearly 2 hours straight in norther Morgan County from around 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Monday afternoon. This constant rainfall dropped 2.0-2.5 inches of rain in Somerville.

Use caution when driving and be prepared to take an alternate route. Remember you should never drive through flood waters.

Localized flash flooding will recede after the rain ends later tonight. Be advised that more showers and possible during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Check the forecast and receive the latest advisory information anytime with Live Alert 19!

The full advisories from the National Weather Service are below.

For Franklin and Lawrence Counties:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

802 PM CDT MON AUG 7 2017 The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…

Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama… * Until 1100 PM CDT * At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between two to three inches of

rain have already fallen, with locally higher amounts possible.

This thunderstorm complex is nearly stationary, so an additional

one to three inches is possible over the next couple of hours.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, especially in low

lying areas! * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Russellville, Phil Campbell, Mt Hope, Landersville, Newburg, Spruce

Pine and western Bankhead National Forest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

For Morgan County: