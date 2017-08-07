Flash Flood Warning Issued For Morgan County

Heavy rain came down for nearly 2 hours straight in Morgan County from around 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Monday. This constant rainfall dropped 2.0-2.5 inches of rain in Somerville.

The band of heavy rain over northern Morgan County will slowly drift south through the rest of Morgan County, dropping another 1-2 inches of rain.

Due to this heavy and consistent rainfall the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Morgan County until 9:30pm Monday evening.

Use caution when driving and be prepared to take an alternate route. Remember you should never drive through flood waters.

Localized flash flooding will recede after the rain ends later tonight. Be advised that more showers and possible during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Check the forecast and receive the latest advisory information anytime with Live Alert 19!

The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below: