Flash Flood Warning Issued For Morgan County

Heavy rain came down for nearly 2 hours straight in Morgan County from around 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Monday. This constant rainfall dropped 2.0-2.5 inches of rain in Somerville.
The band of heavy rain over northern Morgan County will slowly drift south through the rest of Morgan County, dropping another 1-2 inches of rain.
Due to this heavy and consistent rainfall the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Morgan County until 9:30pm Monday evening.
Use caution when driving and be prepared to take an alternate route. Remember you should never drive through flood waters.
Localized flash flooding will recede after the rain ends later tonight. Be advised that more showers and possible during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Check the forecast and receive the latest advisory information anytime with Live Alert 19!
The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below:
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
627 PM CDT MON AUG 7 2017
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama…
* Until 930 PM CDT
* At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to
two inches of rain has already fallen in the last hour. An
additional one to two inches is possible in the next three hours.
Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Somerville and Basham.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.