Extreme controversial horror house “McKamey Manor” once tried to open in Illinois

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. – An extreme haunted house in middle Tennessee known as “McKamey Manor” is making its way to the Huntsville area.

This isn’t just any haunted house. People who go through it sign a waiver giving permission to be tortured. The horror house is causing controversy in Summertown. But before setting up shop in Middle Tennessee the creator behind it tried to bring it to McLeansboro, Illinois in 2015.

It’s a city with about 3,000 people. Our affiliate KFVS reported on the horror house coming in. Some people were all for it, but McKamey Manor never got the chance to open.

KFVS reports Owner Russ McKamey ended up not opening because of too much backlash. They report the building where the extreme horror house was going to set up shop was vandalized several times. Also, Russ McKamey received threats and people protested.

But as of now McKamey Manor is open for business down south and people have already taken a shot at the extreme horror house.