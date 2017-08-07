× Effectiveness of Youth Escort Policy questionable after shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More questions than answers remain involving the shooting that took place at Bridge Street Town Centre on Saturday night.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for more answers.

We asked these questions:

Why were the juveniles arguing?

HPD says they aren’t sure what led up to the feud but do say the two had been at odds prior to Saturday’s incident.

Did both teens have a weapon? Or just one of them?

Police say they believe only the shooter had a weapon.

Were there any adults chaperoning the teens since Bridge Street has a curfew policy that goes into effect after 8 p.m. and how many people were involved in the altercation?

HPD says they aren’t sure.

Bridge Street is a gun-free zone with a very strict code of conduct policy. Taking action, we reached out for comment from Bridge Street.

They responded to us via email within 15 minutes saying, “The safety of our shoppers and employees is of the utmost importance to Bridge Street Town Centre. We are very thankful for the rapid and comprehensive response of the Huntsville Police Department following this incident. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officers and public safety officials to keep our center safe,” said Van Geroux, Marketing Director for Bridge Street Town Centre.

We also asked about Bridge Street Town Centre’s Youth Escort Policy, which is written clearly in black and white on its website.

That policy says after 8 p.m., all youths ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 or older or they will be asked to leave the property.

It goes on to say they check ID’s in order to enforce the policy.

Those that violate this policy are then asked to leave the property. Any person who refuses to leave the property when asked may be banned from the property and could face prosecution.

A viewer sent us these photos, showing large crowds of people just moments before the shooting. The viewer claims many of them were teenagers.

WHNT News 19 also inquired about the escort policy to Bridge Street management.

The management team responded, “As a general policy, we do not comment on or provide information on specific security measures that our center deploys on a daily basis to help provide a safe environment for our customers and employees. We maintain a professional security team and they liaise regularly and closely with local law enforcement,” Geroux said.

HPD said Bridge Street hires several off-duty officers, however, their officers aren’t responsible for anything that is not criminal-related.