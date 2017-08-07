Auburn holds first scrimmage of fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn did not name a starting quarterback after the team's first scrimmage Monday, which was closed to the media.

Transfer Jarrett Stidham and returning starter Sean White continue to compete for the job and split time with the first-team offense.

"At times they both made plays," Malzahn said. "When you're looking at everything without watching the film, it's hard for me to say but I think both of them did good things at times."

