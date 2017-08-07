A trip back in time: rare Space City USA entrance sign found by local collector

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before Disney world was created in Orlando, the biggest theme park to land in the southeast was planned for Huntsville.

Space City USA was supposed to be a theme park dedicated to Huntsville's love affair with the infinite frontier. Few artifacts from the failed theme park were known to still be in existence. That is until just a few weeks ago.

“The railroad was 100%, the rides were roughly at 50%," says Lance George, a major collector of Space City USA memorabilia.

Construction on the park began in the early 1960s, but before it ever lifted off, the park was grounded -- Permanently.

“Several issues, several people lost some money, so it’s not a real happy story at times," says George.

By 1967, what could be hawked was sold at auction and the land converted to residential. Life went on, and most people forgot about the grand plans for this place, but not everyone.

Lance George has made it his life's mission to track down old artifacts from the condemned cosmic city, and had little luck until a few months ago.

“And a gentleman contacted us after seeing the Facebook site and just searching Space City USA," says George.

Based on a phone call from a stranger, Lance drove to an old barn in Chickamauga, GA, only to find something that sent him to the moon. The sign was put into place as soon as construction began, advertising what would be, and now reminds Lance, of what could have been.

“It’s a really neat sign from another era," he says.

It's in brilliant condition considering it had been sitting in a stable for more than half a century.

“They didn’t know what they had, they just had a barn with a bunch of things they couldn’t identify," says George.



Now Lance has to figure out what's next for his impressive find.

“We really haven’t decided yet, it’s just such a neat, neat piece we haven’t decided what it’s long term purpose will be," he says.

In the meantime, exploration for more Space City artifacts, has only just begun.

"There’s always more Huntsville relics to be found," says George.

