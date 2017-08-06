Wet weather expected this week

The dry and pleasant weather we experienced Saturday won’t be seen again for a while as an unsettled weather pattern sets up this week.

Sunday afternoon a warm front will move over the Valley, leaving us in a strong southerly flow. That allows more warm and humid air to settle in, also sparking off a few afternoon storms. Storms Sunday afternoon will be widely scattered, meaning there’s a good chance that you’ll get rain today but it won’t rain all day.

Once we lose daytime heating (after 6PM), storms will start to fade away. Our next round of rain will be coming by the overnight hours though. Areas of rain, with a few isolated storms, will be possible through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Then we’ll have periods of rain through the day Monday too.

All of the rain Monday is coming out ahead of a cold front, which will slowly make its way through the Tennessee Valley Monday night. The front won’t totally clear the area though. It will stall out just to our south, keeping unsettled weather around through the end of our work week.

This stalled front leads to daily afternoon storm chances until Friday. With all of this rain we could pick up another 2-5 inches by next weekend.