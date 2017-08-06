× Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean; Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Gulf Coast of Mexico

Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the Caribbean late Sunday evening. Franklin is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic Basin.

Franklin is forecast to move west towards the Gulf Coast of Mexico, where tropical storm warnings are in effect from Campheche to Sabancuy.

Below is the official forecast information from the National Hurricane Center.

000

WTNT32 KNHC 070244

TCPAT2

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Franklin Advisory Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072017

1100 PM EDT Sun Aug 06 2017

…TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN FORMS OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN…

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT…0300 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…16.4N 83.0W

ABOUT 100 MI…155 KM N OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER

ABOUT 380 MI…610 KM ESE OF CHETUMAL MEXICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the

Gulf coast of Mexico from south of Campeche to Sabancuy.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Belize City northward to the border of Mexico

* The coast of Mexico from Campeche to Sabancuy

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within

24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area.

Interests elsewhere around the Bay of Campeche should monitor the

progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was

located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 83.0 West. Franklin is

moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this

general motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours. On

the forecast track, the center will pass north of Honduras tonight

and early Monday, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan

peninsula on Monday afternoon. The system is forecast to move

across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches the eastern coast

of the Yucatan peninsula.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

from the center, mainly to the northeast. NOAA buoy 42057 in the

northwest Caribbean Sea has recently reported peak sustained winds

of 40 mph with a gust to 49 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts

of around 12 inches, are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula of

Mexico and Belize through Wednesday. These rains could produce

life-threatening flash floods.

WIND: Tropical Storm conditions are expected to begin in portions

of the warning area by Monday afternoon. Tropical Storm conditions

are possible in portions of the watch area in Belize by Monday

afternoon. Tropical Storm conditions are possible in the watch

area in Mexico on Tuesday.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 200 AM EDT.

Next complete advisory at 500 AM EDT.

$$

Forecaster Brown