Troopers working fatal wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials with Athens-Limestone 911 confirm to WHNT News 19 they received a call of someone being hit on Highway 127.

Officials say there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of a wreck. They have announced the crash involves a car and a bicycle near Sugar Hill Lane.

The intersection of Highway 127 and Sugar Hill Lane is just north of Athens city limits.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a bicycle on AL. 127 near Sugar Hill Ln. in Limestone co. W/ one confirmed fatality — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) August 6, 2017

