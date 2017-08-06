× TONIGHT: Community Prayer Walk for Morgan, Lawrence Counties for the upcoming school year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – For some, saying a prayer can make you feel much better and come Sunday thousands will be doing just that to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“On the first Sunday night in August of every year we do a campus prayer walk on every school campus in elementary, middle, and high school in Morgan and Lawrence County,” First Priority of Greater Decatur Executive Director Larry Franks said.

First Priority Greater Decatur is teaming up with Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host the prayer walk. “I think our community, our city, county and nation realizes the need for prayer and God. Not only in our homes, but our schools,” Franks explained.

Franks said they’ve been hosting the prayer walk for the last three years. “The community will show up and we will give them a prayer card with some suggestions. We pray for students, teachers, administrators and support staff. We also pray for campus ministry,” Franks said.

The prayer walk begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Morgan and Lawrence County schools.