Police catch and arrest two people spray painting at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police arrested two people Sunday after catching them spray painting at Big Spring Park.

Lt. Stacy Bates with the Huntsville Police Department said 19-year-old Brandon Williams of Irondale, and 19-year-old Dequavia Wright of Talladega had spray painted a gazebo in the park. When officers arrived the duo was in the process of spraying the tunnel.

Police charged Williams and Wright with third degree criminal mischief. Authorities believe they were the only ones involved.