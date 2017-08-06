× McKamey Manor participant recounts experience in ‘Extreme Horror House’

“Oh my goodness… if you last a minute there you have my absolute and total respect”

After signing a waiver, undergoing a medical and psychological exam , and paying for the event with a bag of dog food, Brandon Vance walked into Mckamey Manor.

The waiver Vance signed gave those who work at McKamey Manor permission to use his fears against him.

We were able to speak with Vance less than 24 hours after he tapped out. Vance lasted two hours and thirty minutes. He said those minutes felt like hours and that the experience took a toll on his body.

