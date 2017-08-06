× Inmate escapes from Decatur Work Release Center

DECATUR, Ala. – Just before two Sunday morning, officials were unable to locate inmate Michael Parker at the Decatur Work Release Center.

The 40-year-old stands 6’2, and weighs about 244 pounds with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Parker is serving a 17-year sentence for a robbery committed in Baldwin County.

Officials say he was wearing a gray and green baseball hat, blue tee shirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and black and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information that could lead to his recapture is urged to call (800) 831-8825 or contact your local law enforcement agency.