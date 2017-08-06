× Bridge Street Monaco theater shooter turns himself in, victim expected to survive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police officer Lt. Stacy Bates says the suspect in Saturday night’s shooting outside the Cinemark Monaco theater shooting has turned himself in.

Two teenagers were involved in an altercation that resulted in the shooting. The offender is 15 years old, and the victim is 16 years old.

The 16-year old victim is expected to survive.

Police responded to the scene at Bridge Street after hearing reports of shots fired.

One male shooting victim was transported to the hospital.