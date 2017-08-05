Tropical Development Possible This Week

We’re keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic right now. It’s far too early to know where they could track, but both waves have the chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The wave closest to us, Invest 90-L, is currently in the Central Caribbean. The future of Invest 90-L will be dependent on where the tropical wave moves after interacting with the Yucatan Peninsula. Some development is possible before it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula, but if it moves inland it wouldn’t be able to develop further. If it moves past the Yucatan Peninsula and reemerges over the Bay of Campeche, it could have another chance of development. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this system a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days

The second tropical wave, Invest 99-L, is out in the Atlantic, southwest of the Cabo Islands. Invest 99-L isn’t well organized, which is necessary for tropical development. However, it will be moving over warm waters and an area of fairly light wind shear over the next several days. Since these are favorable conditions for tropical development, the system will still have a good chance at development. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this system a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.