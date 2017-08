× Police presence at Fairbanks Ave. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are on the scene of an incident at Fairbanks Avenue in Huntsville.

They arrived shortly before 11:30 PM Saturday.

Multiple units are on scene.

Caution tape up at corner of Love and Fairbanks in HSV. No official info as of now. Did see ambulance leave scene w/ lights on. @whnt pic.twitter.com/KlX28hSVFA — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 6, 2017

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene gathering more details.