One person killed in early morning wreck in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – An unidentified person was killed Saturday morning after a single-vehicle wreck in Lauderdale County.

The driver was killed when the GMC pickup they were driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 85, ten miles north of Florence at 1:30 a.m.

The driver was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for positive identification. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.