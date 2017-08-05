× MONDAY: Salon offering free haircuts for kids K-12

DECATUR, Ala – A salon wants to lift some of the burden and get your little one ready for back-to-school.

Metamorphosis Salon & Spa in Decatur will be offering free haircuts for all children in grades K-12 Monday. The event will be all day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the salon will have snacks, a movie, and other activities to keep your child entertained while they wait. They even have Elsa from Frozen scheduled to appear from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The owner, Dawana Dumas, encourages stylists to contact her if you are willing to donate your time and talent.

She also is asking for anyone to help with snacks, or if they are willing to loan the salon a child booster seat for the day.