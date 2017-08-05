MISSING JUVENILE: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 13-year-old girl

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Ashlyn Richards, 13, from the Speake Community was reported as a runaway on Wednesday, August 2.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that investigators have been working diligently to try to locate her. Mitchell said that Richards was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 1.

She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top-style t-shirt with silver lettering that spelled “SAVAGE”, blue denim skinny jeans, and converse-style shoes. Mitchell said that Richards is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Her hair is blonde with pink-dyed streaks.

If anyone has information as to Ashlyn’s whereabouts, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.