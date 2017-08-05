× BREAKING: Vehicle hits pedestrian on Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around 2:30 Saturday morning, Huntsville police responded to a call of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

About a dozen officers are on scene at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Brandon Town Road.

Jordan Lane is shut down for blocks in both directions.

The patient is still alive but transported with life-threatening injuries to Huntsville Hospital via HEMSI with a police escort.

Driver is still on the scene being interviewed by police officers.

Early evidence suggests the pedestrian was trying to cross the street when they were hit.

