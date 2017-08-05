WATCH LIVE: One person shot near Cinemark Monaco

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are on the scene at Cinemark Monaco at Bridge Street Town Centre where they are receiving reports of shots fired.

Witnesses at the theater say they heard shots fired. Police tell WHNT one person has been shot.

Lt. Stacy Bates with the Huntsville Police Department said it is early in the investigation, but it appears that an altercation between two people that knew each other resulted in one person being shot.

Police confirmed they are in serious condition.

Police are on the scene at this time but wanted to relay that this is not an active shooting situation at this time.

Don Webster, Chief Operating Officer of HEMSI, said crews took one male to the Huntsville Hospital trauma center in critical condition due to a gunshot wound.

He said three other people suffered sprains and other minor injuries in an attempt to get away from the scene. Webster said all three refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials at Crestwood Medical Center said there were no patients there related to this incident as of 10:40 PM.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for more information.