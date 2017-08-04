Strong storms possible Friday afternoon

Another Friday is upon us, and for the second-straight week we see a good chance of showers and storms. This time the storms come in a more unevenly scattered fashion instead of the deluge of last Friday.

Isolated showers and storms may develop as early as 11am to noon in Southern Tennessee, but our highest chance of heavy storms begins from noon to 1pm as a cold front moves in. A broken line of showers and storms will then move from west to east across the Valley through the afternoon and evening.

Storms won’t be as widespread as they were last Friday, but they could become heavy at times where they hit. Individual storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 50-60 miles per hour; that would be the exception rather than the rule. Most storms Friday will not be severe, and many communities will see little to no rainfall. This is a very uneven, scattered round of showers and storms.

Weekend events: There are still a lot of great events going on in the Tennessee Valley this weekend. One that could be impacted by storms is Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival.

Friday’s chance of storms does not mean a rain-out for Main Street Music Festival; if a heavy storm approaches the festival, Albertville Police and Marshall County EMA are ready to make sure everyone is taken care of. Do not let a 40% chance of storms keep you away from the fun!

Rain moves out Friday night leaving us dry for Saturday afternoon:

Track showers and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Looking for more specifics about the long-term weather through next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!