Space and Missile Defense Symposium: Enabling Decisive Action in a Multi-Domain Environment

The 20th Annual Space and Rocket Missile Defense Symposium will be held August 8th - 10th at the Von Braun Center. This is a leading educational, professional development and networking event in the Space & Missile Defense community. The symposium is widely attended by leaders and professionals from the United States and our allies around the world.

Alabama Senator Luther J. Strange will deliver the keynote address for the annual Space & Missile Defense dinner slated for Wednesday, August 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Davidson Award honoree will also be recognized. Tables seating eight are $400 or open seating $50 per person.

