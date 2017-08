Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police and HEMSI paramedics are at the Ascent Jones Valley Apartments on Willowbrook Drive in Huntsville where they say a 23-year-old man has drowned.

BREAKING: incident at Ascent Jones Valley Apts. HEMSI and police on scene. Blocking off pool area with caution tape now. @whnt pic.twitter.com/UdB4uGVkrI — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) August 4, 2017

The incident was reported around 6:30 Friday morning.

Huntsville Police say investigators are on the way to the scene. The Madison County Coroner has arrived at the apartment complex.

Madison Co Coroner just arrived on scene here at Ascent Jones Valley Apt complex. @whnt pic.twitter.com/vQvTFsUiPb — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) August 4, 2017