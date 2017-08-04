Drier Saturday, but a stormy stretch begins on Sunday afternoon

A cold front sliding through the Tennessee Valley Friday night drops the humidity and sets us up for a nice start to the weekend! Any leftover showers taper off before dawn, and it looks rain-free until Sunday afternoon.

Expect a drier, less humid Saturday! Temperatures start out in the 60s with a partly sunny sky, and we’ll warm up to the mid-80s with some afternoon sunshine. In fact, it’s a great day to do some swimming! Swim for Melissa at Hampton Cove Pool looks fantastic: warm, dry, and no threat of storms.

A very wet stretch of weather ahead: What happens next is a little unusual for August: a quick wind shift, a strong return flow from the Gulf, and a good chance of more showers and storms on Sunday. That ‘return’ flow won’t stop anytime soon, and that sets up a very good chance of rain and storms on a daily basis from Sunday through next weekend.

As much as 3 to 5 inches of rain adds up over the next 10 days on average, but you know how this works: isolated spots could get a LOT more because of the nature of these slow-moving downpours.

August is typically a very dry month; this August may end up as one of the top-10 wettest on record in the Huntsville area. Next week’s rainfall plus more scattered storms the following week get us into the top 10 or 20 wettest Augusts before mid-month.

Any tropical influence (which is certainly possible) might get us into the top-10 by the end of the month; check out the unedited model guidance from Friday morning! The next 10-15 days could be among the wettest on record for Alabama and Tennessee in August. This will flip/flop a lot, but whether we get 2-3″ or 8-10″ it’s definitely looking wet.

