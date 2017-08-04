× Bigamist couple indicted on capital murder charges in killing of five family members

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A grand jury has indicted a couple accused of killing five family members and setting their house on fire two years ago.

Christopher Henderson and Rhonda Carlson were indicted for the murders of five people including an unborn child in August 2015.

Investigators have said all of the victims, including Kristen Henderson, Christopher’s 9-months-pregnant wife, her 8-year-old son, her mother and her 1-year-old nephew, were either stabbed or shot– then the house on St. Clair Lane was set on fire.

Prosecutors have previously indicated they will be seeking the death penalty for both defendants.