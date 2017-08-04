× Alabama State Troopers need your help in Best-Looking Cruiser contest

Alabama State Troopers need your help in a nationwide contest.

The American Association of State Troopers’ annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest started Friday.

Everyone is encouraged to “like” the photo of ALEA’s 2017 Ford Police Interceptor sedan using the link on the agency’s Facebook page. The photo that receives the most “likes” will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s 2018 calendar.

The top 13 states’ photos also will be included in the calendar.

Alabama came in fourth place back in 2014 — the first year of the tradition.

This year’s contest runs through 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Cast your vote here.