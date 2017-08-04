Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson gets an extension and raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - As the Alabama basketball team takes off for an eight-day tour of Canada, its head coach got a new deal.

Avery Johnson was one of eight coaches who got new contracts in a meeting of the university's board of trustees compensation committee. Extended two years to run through 2023, Johnson will be paid $2.9 million a year with a $12,000 annual expense account. He will also receive a $150,000 completion bonus for every year on the deal.

The total compensation is up from the $2.8 million pay from his initial contract signed two years ago when hired by former athletics director Bill Battle.

