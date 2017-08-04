After nearly 10 years Wolverine Tube returns to Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Earlier this week several companies announced they are planning to invest a combined 136 million dollars into Morgan County. One of those companies includes Wolverine Tube.

It's been close to 10 years since the company closed shop in Morgan County. They first opened in 1948. Morgan County's Economic Development Association President and CEO Jeremy Nails said when it closed in 2008 hundreds were without a job.

"That was a devastating loss to the community at the time. There were about 500 individuals who lost their job at the time. At Wolverine Tube's prime they had about 1,000 employees here, but as the copper tube business dwindled this facility wasn't able to keep up with the demands," Nails explained.

He said now the company is under new ownership. He said this time around they will be producing something a little different. "Now Wolverine Tube will be producing extruded aluminum products for a wide variety of applications. That`s a new industry to our area. But it also uses a lot of their heritage in extruding medals," Nails said.

The company will be using the same facility they were using before their closure in 2008. "Anytime you have a vacant piece of property that will become active again, that's a good thing for our area," Nails said.

He said the county is still rebounding from the recession, but with Wolverine Tube starting production back up it will only help. He said the company will hire 250 employees over the next three years.

They will start filling those positions at the end of the year or the beginning of 2018.