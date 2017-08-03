What to Expect: some heavy storms develop Friday

Another Friday is upon us, and for the second-straight week we see a good chance of showers and storms. This time the storms come in a more unevenly scattered fashion instead of the deluge of last week.

The day starts out warm and humid: temperatures drop to the low-70s at sunrise and quickly rise to the mid-80s by lunchtime. Isolated showers and storms may develop as early as 11am to noon around Alabama and Tennessee, but our highest chance of heavy storms begins as early as noon to 1pm in Tennessee and Northwest Alabama and transitions east through the afternoon and early evening.

Individual storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 50-60 miles per hour; that would be the exception rather than the rule. Most storms Friday will not be severe, and many communities will see little to no rainfall. This is a very uneven, scattered round of showers and storms.

Weekend events: There are a lot of things going on around here this weekend, but two events in particular stand out for us at WHNT News 19: Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival and Swim for Melissa at the Hampton Cove Pool.

Friday’s chance of storms does not mean a rain-out for Main Street Music Festival; if a heavy storm approaches the festival, Albertville Police and Marshall County EMA are ready to make sure everyone is taken care of. Do not let a 30% chance of storms keep you away from the fun!

Rain moves out Friday night leaving us dry for the Saturday portion of Main Street Music Festival and Swim for Melissa:

