Weathington Park’s new walking trail is now open

SECTION, Ala. - Weathington Park is now back open in section. The area surrounding the outlook received a major facelift. "This is the first stage of the first grant we got for paving the trail and fixing some benches for people to sit in," says Mayor Ricky Hanback.

They've added parking areas, along with a new walking trail and more improvements are in the works. "We got an entrance down toward the highway, so we plan on making a parking lot down that way and hopefully a pavilion and some bathrooms in the near future," says Mayor Hanback.

The overlook is a popular spot for visitors both near and far. "Just recently, I saw a tag from Texas and talked to them and they say they come through this area every now and then and they always stop here."

It's a major attraction for the City of Section. "It's a place that we're proud of and we want to make it as nice as possible. It's a beautiful place to have weddings and get togethers and