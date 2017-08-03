× USSRC and MSFC to hold free Great American Eclipse training sessions on Thursdays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the Great American Solar Eclipse just around the corner, millions are getting ready to watch the total solar eclipse take place on August 21st .

To make sure residents are enjoying the celestial phenomenon safely, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center has partnered with the Marshall Space Flight Center to offer training sessions to the public.

Sessions will cover the science and safety of watching the eclipse and will take place over the next few weeks leading up to the event.

The solar eclipse coming will only be at 97% totality here in Huntsville, meaning it will not be completely dark here in the Rocket City when it happens

These classes are happening on Thursday nights, one is this evening at 5:30 p.m. The class is free inside the National Geographic Theater.

Get the class details, tonight at 5 p.m.