UNA picked to win the Gulf South Conference in final year in Division II

FLORENCE, Ala. (AL.com) - Gulf South Conference coaches have selected North Alabama as the preseason conference favorite. The Lions received seven first place votes in the coaches poll.

The Lions will be vying for their fifth straight GSC Championship.

Among the departures for last year's Division II national championship runner-up are quarterback Jacob Tucker and head coach Bobby Wallace.

Tucker was the 2016 GSC Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in Harlon Hill Trophy voting; Coach Wallace was the winningest coach in league history, retired after last season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Chris Willis.

