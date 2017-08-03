Ubereats Not Expanding to Huntsville now, but there’s already a similar business that delivers food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There's been rumors floating around The Rocket City that UberEATS is coming to Huntsville. If you didn't know, UberEATS allows users to order food through its app and have it delivered to them.

Well, WHNT News 19 reached out to the company and they say as of now, they have no plans to expand to Huntsville. But a service like this already exists and many restaurants benefit from it.

GrubSouth is a service many may be familiar with. The company lets you pick a specific restaurant online and have food delivered to you at a fee. Toy Box Bistro on Jordan Lane is one of the places that partners with GrubSouth.

"We call Toy Box Bistro an elevated pub grub and comfort food with attitude. Generally speaking we are going to make things you`ve never seen, tired, or thought of," Owner Bill Bridgmon said.

Bridgmon is also the executive chef and has spent four decades in the restaurant business. He said GrubSouth has done nothing but help his business. He said in their first week using it they had 60 to 70 orders the first week.

He said every week GrubSouth is responsible for 20 percent of The Toy Box Bistro's business. He said he knows people are enjoying the food and the delivery service. He said overall he's happy with GrubSouth's service.