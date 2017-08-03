USSRC and MSFC Host Training Classes leading up to the All American Solar Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In the lead up to The All American Solar Eclipse on August 21st, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center has partnered with the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center to offer 30-minute training sessions for the general public.

The sessions take place the next three Thursdays in the National Geographic Theater and the Davidson Center for Space Exploration classroom from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On August 10th, Dr. Dennis Gallagher will provide training and information about his work as a magnetospheric physicist with MSFC’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Branch. NASA astronomer Dr. Bill Cooke and Mitzi Adams, a solar scientist, will conclude the series on Aug. 17.

The Center will also have activities on August 21st. To find out more information checkout their Facebook page.