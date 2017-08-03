The Longest Yard Sale is back on Lookout Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - This year marks 30 years for the world's longest yard sale. It stretches 690 miles through six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and of course, Alabama.

Those participating in The Longest Yard Sale prepare the entire year. "You know everybody's got their own thing. Whether it be old antiques to new city trends," says Reponza Stallings, a three-year participant.

From pillows to clothes to games and even stuffed animals, you can find just about anything at this yard sale. "We just sort of pick up along the way."

For some, this is a way to make a little extra cash. It can also be a time to bond with family. "Well school's not in session yet, so I bring my kids out here with me," says Hope Deal, an eight year participant.

To others, it's history. "I collect antique bottles. I collect arrowheads, Civil War relics," says John Garret, a twelve-year participant. Garrett's specialty is antiques. "There's so many people collecting the collectible stuff like this, it's getting hard to find. So, when you get out and have a yard sale like this, people look for it."

He's says it's a great time for him to learn sale and trade tips, as well as a little history on the people who stop by and visit. "You'll hear a little story that they tell about something they had that was passed on, and it's just like going back in history with them," says Garrett.

Although The Longest Yard Sale is made up of thousands of different items, the people involved say coming together and meeting others is the best part of the experience.

The Longest Yard Sale will be set up on Scenic Highway in Fort Payne until August 6th.