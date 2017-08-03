Room-temperature meat, mold, and backed-up drain fluid in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Taqueria El Paisa Score: 78
1701 Central Parkway, Suite M, Decatur
Violations:
- No paper towels or drying devices in the kitchen
- Sliced tomatoes held at a temperature of 46 degrees
- Meat sitting out at a temperature of 100 degrees
Store N Deli Score: 78
119 North Cedar Street, Florence
Violations:
- Various toxic items stored over single-service paper hand towels - 3 day notice
- Hand sinks inaccessible, fryer lid in kitchen hand sink, cooler racks blocking front hand sink
- Mold on fountain heads - 10 day notice
- Food contact surfaces not smooth, not easily cleaned, pitted and chipped - 3 day notice
Sonic Drive-In Score: 87
2120 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville
Violations:
- Water was backing up into the establishment from the floor drain
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Sushi with Gusto Score: 99
4800 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville