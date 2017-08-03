Room-temperature meat, mold, and backed-up drain fluid in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Taqueria El Paisa     Score: 78

1701 Central Parkway, Suite M, Decatur

Violations:

  • No paper towels or drying devices in the kitchen
  • Sliced tomatoes held at a temperature of 46 degrees
  • Meat sitting out at a temperature of 100 degrees

 

Store N Deli     Score: 78     

119 North Cedar Street, Florence

Violations:

  • Various toxic items stored over single-service paper hand towels - 3 day notice
  • Hand sinks inaccessible, fryer lid in kitchen hand sink, cooler racks blocking front hand sink
  • Mold on fountain heads - 10 day notice
  • Food contact surfaces not smooth, not easily cleaned, pitted and chipped - 3 day notice

 

Sonic Drive-In     Score: 87

2120 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Water was backing up into the establishment from the floor drain

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Sushi with Gusto     Score: 99

4800 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

 