Police officer, suspect both shot outside Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect have both been shot just outside Atlanta.

News outlets report four DeKalb County police officers confronted the suspect shortly before midnight Wednesday night after responding to several calls of a “demented person” with a weapon in Decatur. Police Chief James Conroy says the suspect tried to get into a vehicle and gunfire erupted.

One officer was shot in the hand and the suspect was struck multiple times. It is unclear who first opened fire.

Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The suspect is in critical condition. The officer’s precise condition is unknown, but he is stable.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave pending the results.